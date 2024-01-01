rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683817
Exhibition in Brusberg's Grafikgalerie im Kubus (1976) abstract poster by Werner Pfeiffer. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683817

View License

Editorial use only

