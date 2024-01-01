rawpixel
Biplanes / Printed by Hill, Siffken & Co., Ltd. (L.P.A. Ltd.), Grafton Works, Holloway, N.7. (1918). Original public domain…
Biplanes / Printed by Hill, Siffken & Co., Ltd. (L.P.A. Ltd.), Grafton Works, Holloway, N.7. (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

8683818

