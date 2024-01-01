https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarriage resembles a pair of shears, Sydney Smith 1771-1845 (1965) vintage poster by Herb Lubalin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683824View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 909 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2652 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7529 x 9936 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7529 x 9936 px | 300 dpi | 428.08 MBFree DownloadMarriage resembles a pair of shears, Sydney Smith 1771-1845 (1965) vintage poster by Herb Lubalin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More