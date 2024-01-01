rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683826
School of Visual Arts faculty exhibition (1979) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

School of Visual Arts faculty exhibition (1979) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683826

View License

Editorial use only

School of Visual Arts faculty exhibition (1979) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More