rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683827
Subscribe to the War Loan (1917) vintage poster by Karl Sigrist. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Subscribe to the War Loan (1917) vintage poster by Karl Sigrist. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683827

View License

Editorial use only

Subscribe to the War Loan (1917) vintage poster by Karl Sigrist. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More