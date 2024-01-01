rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683829
Communication; the image speaks. 9th International Design Conference in Aspen June 21st through 27th. (1959) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

