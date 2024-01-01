https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEast coast - west coast (1965) poster by Grand Central Moderns. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683837View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1017 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2966 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5904 x 6967 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5904 x 6967 px | 300 dpi | 235.41 MBFree DownloadEast coast - west coast (1965) poster by Grand Central Moderns. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More