https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683838Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaul Jenkins; opening May 10 (1960) vintage poster by Martha Jackson Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683838View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 927 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2703 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6728 x 8712 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6728 x 8712 px | 300 dpi | 335.43 MBFree DownloadPaul Jenkins; opening May 10 (1960) vintage poster by Martha Jackson Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More