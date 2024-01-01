rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683840
Friedel Dzubas (1960) vintage poster by Robert Elkon Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Friedel Dzubas (1960) vintage poster by Robert Elkon Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683840

View License

Editorial use only

Friedel Dzubas (1960) vintage poster by Robert Elkon Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More