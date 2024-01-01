rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683843
MIT Chapel (1960) music poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

MIT Chapel (1960) music poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683843

View License

Editorial use only

MIT Chapel (1960) music poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More