https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683845Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSay "Empire Please" (1927) poster by Douglas England. Original public domain image from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683845View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 61.06 MBFree DownloadSay "Empire Please" (1927) poster by Douglas England. Original public domain image from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More