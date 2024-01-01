rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683849
U.S.I.A. United States Information Agency (1970) American poster by Peter Max. Original public domain image from the Library…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S.I.A. United States Information Agency (1970) American poster by Peter Max. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683849

View License

Editorial use only

U.S.I.A. United States Information Agency (1970) American poster by Peter Max. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More