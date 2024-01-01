rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683853
Exhibition of American product and package design (1965) vintage poster by Industrial Designers Society of America and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Exhibition of American product and package design (1965) vintage poster by Industrial Designers Society of America and Package Designers Council. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683853

View License

Editorial use only

Exhibition of American product and package design (1965) vintage poster by Industrial Designers Society of America and Package Designers Council. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More