rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683855
Strictly business (1936) poster by John Buczak. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Strictly business (1936) poster by John Buczak. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683855

View License

Editorial use only

Strictly business (1936) poster by John Buczak. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More