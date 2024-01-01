rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683857
New paintings at Pace (1964) American poster by Sven Lukin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683857

Editorial use only

