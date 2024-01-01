rawpixel
Register June 5th / Arthur William Colen ; The Colonial Press, Philadelphia poster (1917) by Committee of Public Safety of…
Register June 5th / Arthur William Colen ; The Colonial Press, Philadelphia poster (1917) by Committee of Public Safety of Pennsylvania, Department of Military Service. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

