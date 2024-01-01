https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683862Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSimplex. Snel sterk (1897) poster by Ferdinand Hart Nibbrig. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683862View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 886 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2584 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4977 x 6740 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4977 x 6740 px | 300 dpi | 191.99 MBFree DownloadSimplex. Snel sterk (1897) poster by Ferdinand Hart Nibbrig. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More