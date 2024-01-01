rawpixel
The Great War by Hanns von Zobeltitz, a book with maps and pictures (1916) vintage poster by Ludwig Hohlwein. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683863

View License

Editorial use only

More