https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndianapolis Motor Speedway, greatest race course in the world (1909) by Otis Lithograph Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683864View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 893 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2606 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3456 x 4642 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3456 x 4642 px | 300 dpi | 91.84 MBFree DownloadIndianapolis Motor Speedway, greatest race course in the world (1909) by Otis Lithograph Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More