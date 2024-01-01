rawpixel
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, greatest race course in the world (1909) by Otis Lithograph Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683864

Editorial use only

