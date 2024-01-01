https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683873Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRichard Baringer. Bertha Schaefer Gallery. (1963) American poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683873View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 920 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2682 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5127 x 6691 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5127 x 6691 px | 300 dpi | 196.33 MBFree DownloadRichard Baringer. Bertha Schaefer Gallery. (1963) American poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More