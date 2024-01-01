rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683875
The Dream (1891) poster by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683875

View License

Editorial use only

