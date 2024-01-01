rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683878
Typical cows (1904) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Typical cows (1904) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8683878

Editorial use only

Typical cows (1904) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

