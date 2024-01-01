https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRobert Wiegand, November 22 to December 10, (1965) vintage poster by Phoenix Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683884View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 839 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2446 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5567 x 7967 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5567 x 7967 px | 300 dpi | 253.82 MBFree DownloadRobert Wiegand, November 22 to December 10, (1965) vintage poster by Phoenix Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More