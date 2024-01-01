https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683885Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRobert E. Griffith and Harold S. Prince present Fiorello! The new musical comedy hit (1959) Fay Gage. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683885View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 761 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2220 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4452 x 7020 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4452 x 7020 px | 300 dpi | 178.87 MBFree DownloadRobert E. Griffith and Harold S. Prince present Fiorello! The new musical comedy hit (1959) Fay Gage. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More