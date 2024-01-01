rawpixel
Religious books enrich life (1920) vintage poster by Clinton Balmer. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Religious books enrich life (1920) vintage poster by Clinton Balmer. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8683886

