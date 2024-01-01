rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683894
The lark August (1895) vintage poster by Florence Lundborg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
The lark August (1895) vintage poster by Florence Lundborg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683894

Editorial use only

