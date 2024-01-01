rawpixel
Be sure blackboards are completely erased of classified information (1963) American poster. Original public domain image…
Be sure blackboards are completely erased of classified information (1963) American poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8683895

More