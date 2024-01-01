rawpixel
The Bostonian. Our coast defence. May. 10c. (1896) vintage poster by Arthur Garfield Learned. Original public domain image…
The Bostonian. Our coast defence. May. 10c. (1896) vintage poster by Arthur Garfield Learned. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

