https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683898Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJośe Guerrero (1963) vintage poster by Rose Fried Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683898View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 813 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2371 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5982 x 8832 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5982 x 8832 px | 300 dpi | 302.35 MBFree DownloadJośe Guerrero (1963) vintage poster by Rose Fried Gallery. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More