https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683901Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe graphic world of Peter Paul Piech (1982) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683901View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4955 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3603 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2018 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6593 x 9313 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4955 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3603 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2018 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6593 x 9313 px | 300 dpi | 351.38 MBFree DownloadThe graphic world of Peter Paul Piech (1982) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More