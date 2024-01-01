rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683901
The graphic world of Peter Paul Piech (1982) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The graphic world of Peter Paul Piech (1982) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683901

View License

Editorial use only

The graphic world of Peter Paul Piech (1982) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More