https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683911Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJosephine Baker (1931) vintage poster by Jean Chassaing, color lithograph, Paris, H. Chachoin printing house. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683911View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 831 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2424 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10390 x 15000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10390 x 15000 px | 300 dpi | 891.82 MBFree DownloadJosephine Baker (1931) vintage poster by Jean Chassaing, color lithograph, Paris, H. Chachoin printing house. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More