https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683912Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFederal Theatre presents "Room service" (1936) poster by Federal Theatre Project (U.S.). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683912View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 638 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1862 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3823 x 2034 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3823 x 2034 px | 300 dpi | 44.53 MBFree DownloadFederal Theatre presents "Room service" (1936) poster by Federal Theatre Project (U.S.). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More