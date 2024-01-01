https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683914Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKeep clean (1936) vintage poster by Erik Hans Krause. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683914View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 760 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2215 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4989 x 7882 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4989 x 7882 px | 300 dpi | 225.05 MBFree DownloadKeep clean (1936) vintage poster by Erik Hans Krause. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More