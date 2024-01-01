rawpixel
Before sunset buy a U.S. government bond of the 2nd liberty loan. (1917) vintage poster by Eugenie De Land. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683915

View License

Editorial use only

