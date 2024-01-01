https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683915Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBefore sunset buy a U.S. government bond of the 2nd liberty loan. (1917) vintage poster by Eugenie De Land. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683915View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 802 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2341 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3458 x 5171 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3458 x 5171 px | 300 dpi | 102.35 MBFree DownloadBefore sunset buy a U.S. government bond of the 2nd liberty loan. (1917) vintage poster by Eugenie De Land. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More