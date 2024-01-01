https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683920Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProtect her from tuberculosis Consultation of your doctor or clinic means prevention. (1936-1938) vintage poster by Erik Hans Krause. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683920View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 780 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2275 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5200 x 8000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5200 x 8000 px | 300 dpi | 238.08 MBFree DownloadProtect her from tuberculosis Consultation of your doctor or clinic means prevention. (1936-1938) vintage poster by Erik Hans Krause. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More