rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683921
Wee small hours (1909) vintage poster by Sadie Wendell Mitchell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wee small hours (1909) vintage poster by Sadie Wendell Mitchell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683921

View License

Editorial use only

Wee small hours (1909) vintage poster by Sadie Wendell Mitchell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More