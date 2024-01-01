https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683922Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFree neighborhood classes for adults Enroll now (1937) vintage poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683922View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 763 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2225 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2411 x 3793 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2411 x 3793 px | 300 dpi | 52.37 MBFree DownloadFree neighborhood classes for adults Enroll now (1937) vintage poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More