https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683937Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge Kleine presents the Cines photo drama Quo Vadis: Lygia Bound to the Wild Bull (1913) vintage poster. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683937View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 754 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2200 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2518 x 4006 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2518 x 4006 px | 300 dpi | 57.76 MBFree DownloadGeorge Kleine presents the Cines photo drama Quo Vadis: Lygia Bound to the Wild Bull (1913) vintage poster. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More