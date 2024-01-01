rawpixel
Indian court, Federal Building, Golden Gate International Exposition, San Francisco, 1939 Blanket design of the Haida Indians, Alaska (1899) poster by Louis B. Siegriest. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683938

View License

Editorial use only

