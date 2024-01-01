rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683939
United we win. War Manpower Commission, Washington, D.C. (1943) poster by Howard Liberman. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

United we win. War Manpower Commission, Washington, D.C. (1943) poster by Howard Liberman. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683939

View License

Editorial use only

United we win. War Manpower Commission, Washington, D.C. (1943) poster by Howard Liberman. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More