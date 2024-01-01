https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683957Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVolunteer, and choose your own branch of the service - Uncle Sam (1917) poster by Arthur N. Edrop. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683957View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 894 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2474 x 3322 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2474 x 3322 px | 300 dpi | 47.07 MBFree DownloadVolunteer, and choose your own branch of the service - Uncle Sam (1917) poster by Arthur N. Edrop. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More