https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683962Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe tsar has his photograph taken... lens and ear (1983) by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8683962View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2629 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6739 x 8971 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6739 x 8971 px | 300 dpi | 345.97 MBFree DownloadThe tsar has his photograph taken... lens and ear (1983) by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More