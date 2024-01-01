rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683995
Summer art workshop in Scotland (1985) vintage poster by Cheryl Blover. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Summer art workshop in Scotland (1985) vintage poster by Cheryl Blover. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8683995

View License

Editorial use only

Summer art workshop in Scotland (1985) vintage poster by Cheryl Blover. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More