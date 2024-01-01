rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684010
Discover Puerto Rico U.S.A. Where the Americas meet (1936) poster by Frank S. Nicholson. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8684010

View License

Editorial use only

