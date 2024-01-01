https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684011Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8684011View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 746 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2176 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2376 x 3821 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2376 x 3821 px | 300 dpi | 51.99 MBFree DownloadUncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More