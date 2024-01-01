rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684011
Uncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Uncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8684011

View License

Editorial use only

Uncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More