rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684013
For the freedom of the world. Subscribe to the national loan at the Banque Nationale de Cr&eacute;dit (1917) poster by Sem.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

For the freedom of the world. Subscribe to the national loan at the Banque Nationale de Crédit (1917) poster by Sem. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8684013

View License

Editorial use only

For the freedom of the world. Subscribe to the national loan at the Banque Nationale de Crédit (1917) poster by Sem. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More