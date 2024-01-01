https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684018Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrankenstein, presented by Worms Theatre Center. (1977) vintage poster by Jim Thorpe. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8684018View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 869 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2534 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6340 x 8756 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6340 x 8756 px | 300 dpi | 317.69 MBFree DownloadFrankenstein, presented by Worms Theatre Center. (1977) vintage poster by Jim Thorpe. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More