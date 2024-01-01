https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684035Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMassachusetts Institute of Technology graduate study in Electrical Engineering, (1970) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8684035View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 462 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1347 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3363 x 8738 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3363 x 8738 px | 300 dpi | 168.18 MBFree DownloadMassachusetts Institute of Technology graduate study in Electrical Engineering, (1970) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More