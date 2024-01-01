rawpixel
Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate study in Electrical Engineering, (1970) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8684035

Editorial use only

