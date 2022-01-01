https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684217Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadonna png Child with the Blessing Christ, and Saints Mary Magdalene and Catherine of Alexandria with Angels on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8684217View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 4400 x 3143 pxCompatible with :Madonna png Child with the Blessing Christ, and Saints Mary Magdalene and Catherine of Alexandria with Angels on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore