https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684253Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChalice of Saint John the Evangelis clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8684253View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2626 x 3938 px | 300 dpi | 90.82 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2626 x 3938 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chalice of Saint John the Evangelis clipart psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore